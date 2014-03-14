BUCHAREST, March 14 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Friday.
GABRIEL JOB CUTS
Gabriel Resources Ltd may lay off about 80 percent
of the workers at its Romanian subsidiary, or nearly 400 people,
unless prospects for its Rosia Montana gold mine improve, the
Canadian company said on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS
The forint firmed on Thursday after a senior Hungarian
central banker said the bank may need to rethink its rate policy
because of the crisis in neighbouring Ukraine.
Other currencies moved little and Central Europe equities
retreated after U.S. economic figures supported further cuts in
the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus, a process that has
curbed risk appetite in global markets in recent months.
