BERLIN, March 17 The European Commission and
German government have reached broad agreement over Germany's
disputed exemptions to industry from green energy surcharges,
German industry and government sources told Reuters on Monday.
The sources said industries that would be exempt from green
power support costs would be limited to export-sensitive sectors
such as aluminium, chemicals, paper, and steel. Large firms with
more than 100 gigawatt hours (GWh) of annual electricity usage
would also be almost completely exempt from green power support
costs.
The exemptions were subject to an anti-competition probe by
Brussels.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket; writing by Alexandra Hudson, Vera
Eckert and Sarah Marsh)