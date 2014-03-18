BUCHAREST, March 18 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Tuesday.
C/A BALANCE
Romania's current account recorded a surplus of 388 million
euros ($540.29 million) in January, 45 percent up from January
2013. Foreign direct investment rose to 244 million euros, up 8
percent from January 2013.
DEBT TENDER
Romania sold a planned 400 million lei ($123.51 million) in
domestic bonds due in June 2019 at an average accepted yield of
4.94 percent against 5.10 pecent at a similar tender in
February.
EGYPT WHEAT TENDER
Egypt's main wheat-buying agency, the General Authority for
Supply Commodities, set a tender on Monday to buy an unspecified
amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment April 11-20.
CEE MARKETS
Central European assets rose on Monday after a referendum in
Crimea passed without major violence and a party promising
economic revival won power in Serbian elections.
