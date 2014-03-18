LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - The equity market's largest dark
pool operator is turning its hand to the corporate bond market,
where a sharp drop-off in market liquidity has fuelled fears
over buyside investors' ability to exit positions once the
30-year bull market in bonds comes to an end.
Liquidnet, which oversaw USD470bn of global principal in
equities traded on its platform last year, has acquired
bond-trading platform Vega-Chi.
"The traditional means of trading corporate debt are no
longer viable. Like in the equities market, the buyside
understands that only it can solve the problem," said Seth
Merrin, founder and CEO of Liquidnet. "Liquidnet is a neutral
venue with massive amounts of liquidity thanks to our buyside
relationships. Our acquisition of Vega-Chi means we now have the
right technology to offer this service in fixed income markets."
Liquidnet brings to the table its experience in off-exchange
equities trading and extensive client book - its 750 members
hold USD13trn in equities under management.
Vega-Chi has operated a central limit order book (or CLOB)
for US and European high-yield bonds since 2012 and a
multilateral trading facility for European convertible bonds
since 2010. The two firms now plan to introduce investment-grade
securities this year.
Both buyside and sellside firms can enter prices on the bond
trading platform, remaining anonymous throughout the entire
process.
If the trade is executed between two buyside investors,
either the investors' custodian banks or Vega-Chi's own agent
settle the deal.
The minimum trade size is USD500,000 and goes up to USD5m on
the CLOB. Currently, the average market trade size on other
electronic bond trading platforms is around USD300,000.
The platform also provides a second trading protocol for
larger block trades - of USD5m or larger - which is closer in
nature to the dark pool concept in the equities market.
The average trade size is USD1.5m across the platform.
"The prices and liquidity on Vega-Chi are the result of
natural flow from both buyside and sellside participants, with
all prices being firm and executable. This is very different
than other venues that stream 'forced quotes' with wide
bid/offers in small size," said Constantinos Antoniades, founder
and CEO of Vega-Chi.
NEW PLATFORM, OLD PROBLEM
Liquidnet's sally into bond markets represents the
industry's latest attempt to build a viable bond trading
platform to help alleviate the chronic lack of liquidity in
corporate bond markets.
Buyside funds have mushroomed in size to USD840bn, according
to Citigroup, on the back of a glut of global debt issuance,
while dealer inventories have cratered to USD37bn from a peak of
USD325bn in 2007.
Several bond e-trading platforms established by both buyside
or sellside firms have already struggled to gain traction.
For their part, sellside banks remain sceptical about the
benefits of trading on multilateral trading facilities. However,
several top-tier investment banks are understood to be close to
signing onto Liquidnet in the near-future.
"The sellside are very important. They also have the same
problem as the buyside, so we believe they will participate in
any offering that helps them to trade out of their positions,"
said Merrin.
(Reporting by Christopher Whittall, editing by Matthew Davies)