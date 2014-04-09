ISTANBUL, April 9 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said on Thursday it agreed to sell a majority stake in polyester maker Sasa unit to Thailand's Indorama Ventures for $62 million.

Sabanci said it sold the 51 percent stake in Sasa in a statement to Istanbul stock exchange. The remaining 49 percent remains publicly traded. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)