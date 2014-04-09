BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
ISTANBUL, April 9 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said on Thursday it agreed to sell a majority stake in polyester maker Sasa unit to Thailand's Indorama Ventures for $62 million.
Sabanci said it sold the 51 percent stake in Sasa in a statement to Istanbul stock exchange. The remaining 49 percent remains publicly traded. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year