LONDON, April 11 The yield on Greece's new five-year government bond rose on Friday, a day after Athens issued the 3 billion euro debt, its first sale of a new bond in four years.

Five-year yields rose 18bp to 5.13 percent, according to Tradeweb data, as traders reported widespread selling from investors who bought the bonds.

"It's quite obvious that many of the guys that bought the bond (in the syndicated deal) were not the buy-and-hold type. They were just fast money," one trader said.

Greek 10-year yields also forged higher, against a backdrop of rising peripheral yields and falling global stock markets. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Marius Zaharia)