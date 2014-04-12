SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, April 12 Pro-Russian
separatists armed with automatic weapons set up checkpoints on
roads into the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk on Saturday,
Reuters witnesses said.
Masked men wearing a mixture of civilian and combat clothing
checked passing vehicles before waving them past barricades
built out of car tyres and sand bags on roads leading into the
city from Donetsk and Luhansk, the witnesses said.
A Russian flag flew at one of the checkpoints, while a
black, blue and red separatist flag flew above another one.
(Reporting by Gleb Garanich and Thomas Grove; Writing by Conor
Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey)