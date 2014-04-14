* Sweden had ruled out buying new submarines from German
STOCKHOLM, April 14 ThyssenKrupp has
signed a memorandum of understanding to sell its shipyard
business in Sweden to defence firm Saab after the
Swedish government made it clear it would not buy new submarines
from the German conglomerate.
Saab said in a statement on Monday negotiations between the
two companies were at an early stage and more information would
follow.
Saab said the deal was in line with its ambition to expand
its naval activities and help Sweden meet its needs for the
design, production and maintenance of submarines and warships.
"An acquisition of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems will enable
Saab to meet this ambition," it said in a statement.
ThyssenKrupp won a deal to design new submarines in 2010,
but earlier this year Sweden's defence procurement agency asked
Saab to come up with a strategy to support Swedish submarine
naval forces. Swedish investment firm Investor AB
owns a 30 percent stake in Saab.
The government later said it had ruled out ThyssenKrupp as
the producer of new submarines for the country due to
conflicting views over the commercial terms.
ThyssenKrupp Marine employs around 1,000 staff in Sweden,
mainly in the southern Swedish cities of Malmo and Karlskrona.
It had sales of 1.9 billion crowns ($291 million) in its
2011/2012 fiscal year, according to its annual accounts filed in
Sweden.
