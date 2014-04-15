PARIS, April 15 A further cost-cutting plan
involving Alstom's transport division at its headquarters in the
Paris region and in Barcelona, Spain, is to be put before the
French engineering group's works council on Tuesday, a company
spokeswoman said.
The project comes on top of 1,300 job cuts already being
planned, the spokeswoman said, confirming a report in Les Echos
newspaper, which said the new programme involves cutting a
further 400 jobs.
The company said in November last year there would be
further job reductions. Alstom employs over 94,000 people
worldwide, Reuters data shows.
Alstom is preparing to sell its transport business as early
as June, possibly via a share sale if a trade buyer cannot be
found sooner for the maker of France's iconic high-speed trains.
The company is selling assets in an attempt to shore up a
balance sheet battered by weak orders for power equipment. It
was forced to lower its profitability and cash-flow targets
earlier this year.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing
by Mark John and Jason Neely)