LONDON, April 17 (IFR) - National Bank of Greece, rated Caa1/CCC/B-, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley to arrange investor calls, and a group presentation in London next week, to discuss a possible senior unsecured bond transaction, according to a lead manager. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)