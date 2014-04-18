ROME, April 18 The wife and daughter of a Kazakh
tycoon who is wanted in three countries for alleged fraud have
been granted refugee status in Italy, their lawyer said on
Friday.
Lawyer Anton Giulio Lana said in statement that an interior
ministry committee had granted Alma Shalabayeva and daughter
Alua a five-year, renewable permit of stay.
Shalabayeva is the wife of oligarch Mukhtar Ablyazov, a
political adversary of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev who
has ruled for more than two decades and tolerates no dissent.
Kazakhstan wants the return of Ablyazov from France, where
he is currently being held, although on April 9, a French
appeals court blocked his extradition from France to Ukraine or
Russia, overturning a lower court ruling.
The saga took on a strange twist in May last year when
Shalabayeva and her daughter, who had been living in Italy, were
detained in a lightning police operation and days later bundled
onto a private plane to Kazakhstan, where they were confined to
the city of Almaty.
They returned in December to Italy, where their earlier
deportation had created an uproar. Opposition politicians and
the press accused the government of having ignored normal
judicial and diplomatic procedures to please Kazakhstan, a major
oil producer.
Ablyazov is at the centre of a tortuous legal battle with
BTA, the bank he once controlled and which is now
majority-owned by the state of Kazakhstan.
He was arrested in France in July after 18 months as a
fugitive. Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan have laid charges
against him. He denies accusations he embezzled up to $6 billion
from his former bank, saying they are politically motivated.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Mark Heinrich)