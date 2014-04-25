By Anjuli Davies and Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, April 25
Germany-based packaging group Mauser with final bids due to be
submitted on Monday, banking sources said on Friday.
The sale of Mauser by Dubai International Capital (DIC)
could fetch around 1.25 billion euros ($1.73 billion), one of
the banking sources said. At this price, the sale would be one
of the largest asset disposals by the emirate since its debt
crisis in 2009.
Mauser's sale has attracted interest from a number of
parties, with private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice seen
as a frontrunner. Buyout firm Ardian is also due to submit a
joint bid with industry rival Technoplast, three of the sources
said.
Other parties due to submit bids include Pamplona, the three
sources said. One of the sources added Pamplona could submit a
joint bid with alternative investment management and advisory
company Citic, also adding that Platinum Equity was expected to
bid.
Mauser, Ardian, CD&R, Citic, Pamplona and Technoplast were
not immediately available to comment. Platinum declined to
comment.
Banks are lining up debt financing packages to back a sale
of Mauser totalling around 1 billion euros or 6.25 times
Mauser's approximate 154 million euro earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).
The debt is expected to be a mix of dollars and euros, split
between first and second lien leveraged loans. The debt
financing is likely to be covenant-lite, a common feature in the
US loan market but something which has traditionally been
shunned by European institutional investors as they offer fewer
protections.
Covenant lite loans have been more accepted in Europe
recently with the emergence of a greater number of cross-border
transactions and euro carve-outs of large dollar financings on
deals.
DIC bought Mauser from JPMorgan's buyout unit in 2007 in a
deal which valued the firm at 850 million euros. Founded in
1896 in a small town in southern Germany, the company makes
packaging equipment such as cans and drums for transporting
medical waste and other hazardous chemicals.
($1 = 0.7227 Euros)
(Editing by Sophie Walker)