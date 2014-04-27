LONDON, April 27 Minority investors in Essar
Energy have appealed to the Indian and British
governments to intervene to head off a forced takeover by its
majority owner at a price they say undervalues the company.
Essar Energy is listed in London but remains 78
percent-owned by Essar Group, an Indian conglomerate controlled
by the Ruia family, which has offered 70 pence per share for the
22 percent of Essar Energy it does not own.
Other Essar Energy shareholders and independent directors
say the figure is too low - but because the majority owner
controls more than 75 percent of the shares it is in a position
to push through the delisting regardless.
Robert Hingley, director of investment affairs at the
Association of British Insurers, wrote to India's High
Commissioner in London and British business minister Vince Cable
about the matter on April 23. Copies of Hingley's letters were
released to the media on Sunday.
Hingley said the forced delisting of Essar Energy would
cause "real damage to the integrity of the UK market and to the
reputation of Indian companies more generally."
The minority shareholders have also hired U.S. law firm
Skadden Arps to advise them. Essar Energy and its majority owner
have so far declined to comment on the moves taken by investors
unhappy with the delisting plan.
Essar Energy owns power and oil assets in India and operates
Britain's second-biggest oil refinery, Stanlow, in northwest
England.
Since it listed in London nearly four years ago, the company
has faced a string of problems, including slow growth in its
Indian operations, delays in getting coal licences, a tough tax
regime in India and a fall in margins at Stanlow.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Sophie Walker)