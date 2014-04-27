DONETSK, Ukraine, April 27 Pro-Russian separatists on Sunday seized control of the offices of regional state television in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, a Reuters reporter outside the building said.

The reporter said four separatists in masks, with truncheons and shields, were standing at the entrance to the building controlling access, while more separatists in camouflage fatigues could be seen inside.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Natalia Zinets)