BRUSSELS, April 29 The European Commission will accept a pledge by Samsung Electronics not to seek injunctions against licensees of its patents for smartphones and tablets, the European Union's antitrust authority said on Tuesday.

"I welcome Samsung's commitment to resolve disputes on standard essential patents without having recourse to injunctions in a way that could harm competition," said Joaquin Almunia, the commissioner in charge of competition enforcement. (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)