BRIEF-Orchid Island Capital reports Q1 earnings per share $0.07
* Orchid Island Capital Inc qtrly net interest income of $25.6 million, or $0.77 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, April 29 Nigeria's First Bank Holdings said on Tuesday its 2013 pretax profit dropped 2.75 percent to 91.33 billion naira ($567.09 million) from 93.92 billion a year earlier.
Gross earnings, however, rose 9.57 percent to 323.62 billion naira from 295.35 billion, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
($1 = 161.05 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Jason Neely)
* Cobiz Financial Inc - net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (NII) was $32.5 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: