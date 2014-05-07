BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.04 bln multifamily DUS REMIC under its GeMS program
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
RIYADH May 7 The chief executive of Saudi Arabia's Tadawul stock market said on Wednesday the exchange was looking to go public with an initial public offering and would be looking to hire an advisor soon.
"Yes we are going to go public," Adel al-Ghamdi said at a financial conference in the capital Riyadh. "That's our aspiration. We will be applying for it extremely soon and we will be looking to hire a financial advisor soon."
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm with pounding rains and high winds roared up the U.S. East Coast on Monday, threatening travel for millions, after killing at least 20 people in the South and flattening a mobile home park in southwest Georgia.