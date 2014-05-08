ASTANA May 8 U.S. Deputy Secretary of State
William Burns said on Thursday Russia was heading down a
"dangerous and irresponsible path" over Ukraine and that
Washington and its partners would steadily step up pressure on
Moscow until it changed course.
After talks with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in
the Kazakh capital Astana, Burns told reporters the situation in
Ukraine was "extremely combustible".
"We do not seek confrontation with Russia ... but so long as
Russia continues down its current dangerous and irresponsible
path we will continue to work with our international partners to
apply steadily increasing counter-pressure," he said.
Asked about the prospects for resolving the crisis in
Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin took what
appeared to be a softer stance on Wednesday, he said: "The short
answer is: 'We'll see'."
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov, Writing by Nigel Stephenson,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)