MOSCOW May 15 Russia's Gazprom is planning to list on Singapore's stock exchange in July, Interfax agency quoted a company source as saying on Thursday.

Interfax reported that state-controlled Gazprom, the country's top natural gas producer, was talking to the exchange and preparing paperwork. Gazprom was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Megan Davies and Denis Pinchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)