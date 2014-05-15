PARIS May 15 French nuclear group Areva
will get a new governance system but its chief Luc
Oursel should be confirmed in his role as the company's main
executive, financial daily Les Echos said.
The newspaper said Areva's executive committee, headed by
Oursel, and supervisory board, headed by Pierre Blayau, would be
replaced by a structure with a chief executive officer - Oursel
- and a board of directors of which Blayau would become
chairman. Areva declined to comment.
The planned change follows a critical report by the top
public auditor of Areva's management under Oursel's predecessor
Anne Lauvergeon.
(Reporting by Geert de Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)