LONDON May 16 Egypt does not exclude tapping
global bond markets to raise cash but is unlikely to do so
before its election cycle is over, finance minister Hany Kadry
Dimian said on Friday.
"We don't exclude it but don't expect to make a decision
before the political transition is complete," Dimian told an
investment forum in London.
"We don't exclude any tool that will help us finance
ourselves. Our (credit default swaps) have come down quite
significantly," he said, referring to the cost of insuring the
country's debt against default.
He said the political transition would be complete after
parliamentary elections later this year. The country will hold a
presidential vote on May 26-27.
