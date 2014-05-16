LONDON May 16 Egypt is only receiving aid in the form of oil products from Saudi Arabia at present but wealthy Arab neighbours would not stand by if further assistance was needed, finance minister Hany Kadiri Dimian said on Friday.

"We have not received cash aid from the Gulf this month but we are receiving in-kind assistance in the form of petroleum products from Saudi Arabia. This will continue until August," Dimian told an investment conference.

But he added: "I do not expect the Arab countries will stand still if Egypt is in need of assistance."

In turmoil since the Arab Spring events of 2011, Egypt has been making ends meet largely with the help of multi-billion dollar aid from Gulf states, but the United Arab Emirates said this week it was unlikely to disburse more aid. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)