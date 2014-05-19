BRIEF-Thaihot's Q1 net profit down 28.35 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit down 28.35 percent y/y at 230.7 million yuan ($33.46 million)
LJUBLJANA May 19 Slovenia's biggest bank, state-owned NLB, swung to a first-quarter net profit of 28.6 million euros net, it said on Monday, after the government rescued the country's banks last year.
NLB, which received a state capital injection of 1.55 billion euros in December and transferred its bad loans to a state 'bad bank', had a loss of 0.7 million euros in the first quarter of 2013.
BEIJING, April 28 Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd , backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, expects a fall of up to 31.4 percent in first-half net profit as Beijing's cut to subsidies slows green car sales slow in China.