LJUBLJANA May 19 Slovenia's biggest bank, state-owned NLB, swung to a first-quarter net profit of 28.6 million euros net, it said on Monday, after the government rescued the country's banks last year.

NLB, which received a state capital injection of 1.55 billion euros in December and transferred its bad loans to a state 'bad bank', had a loss of 0.7 million euros in the first quarter of 2013.

(Reporting by Marja Novak, writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; editing by Jason Neely)