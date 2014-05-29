BRIEF-Thanachart Capital says qtrly profit for period 3.32 bln baht
* Qtrly profit for the period 3.32 billion baht versus 2.82 billion baht
LONDON May 29 GlaxoSmithKline has invited private equity firms to consider making offers for a range of its older drugs, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
The move is part of a reshaping of the drugmaker's business, which also involves a major asset swap deal with Novartis .
Chief Executive Andrew Witty said last month that Britain's biggest pharmaceuticals company could dispose of individual medicines or a broader portfolio of older established products. A GSK spokesman had no further comment on potential disposals on Thursday. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jon Boyle)
* Qtrly profit for the period 3.32 billion baht versus 2.82 billion baht
April 19 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on April 20 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oV1GPD Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)