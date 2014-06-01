MILAN, June 1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Sunday a good
performance of the U.S. operations was crucial for the success
of the group's recently announced business plan.
"The execution of (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) business plan
announced on May 6 depends from the fact that U.S. operations
perform well," said CEO Marchionne, while speaking at a business
conference in the town of Trento in northern Italy.
"We need the cash coming from U.S. operations to fund the
group's strategy in Europe," Marchionne said.
