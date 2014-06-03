LONDON, June 4 New British bank Shawbrook moved
into profit last year, it said on Tuesday, adding that it had
bought an invoice-backed finance provider to enable it to offer
more types of funding for small businesses.
The bank, which was launched in 2011 and focuses on lending
to small businesses, said it made a pretax profit of 16.8
million pounds ($28.2 million) in 2013, compared with a pretax
loss of 7.1 million the year before.
Shawbrook is one of a number of new banks to have emerged
since the 2008 financial crisis, looking to pick up business as
Britain's dominant lenders shrink their balance sheets and build
up capital reserves to meet tougher regulatory requirements.
"In all of our key businesses we are taking share from our
competitors. We are successfully taking share particularly in
the commercial and asset finance space," Finance Director Tom
Wood told Reuters.
Shawbrook said its lending had increased to 1.4 billion
pounds during the year compared with 748 million at the end of
2012. Customer deposits increased to 1.46 billion pounds from
924 million at the end of the previous year.
Chief Executive Richard Pyman said the bank planned to
expand newly acquired Centric Commercial Finance, which has
assets of over 200 million pounds, over the coming year.
"We are always alert to the possibility of high quality
acquisitions that fit with us culturally and strategically. This
was an obvious one for us given we didn't have the invoice
financing activities within our stable," he told Reuters.
($1 = 0.5968 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Greg Mahlich)