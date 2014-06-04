BUCHAREST, June 4 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Wednesday.
GDP DATA
The National Statistics Board will publish January-March
provisional gross domestic product data at 0700 GMT.
IMF MISSION
A mission from the International Monetary Fund headed by
Andrea Schaechter, is in Bucharest until June 16 to conduct the
third review of Romania's precautionary Stand-By Arrangement.
GOLD MINE
Romania's lower house of parliament rejected a bill on
Tuesday that would have allowed Canada's Gabriel Resources
to proceed with plans to set up Europe's biggest
open-cast gold mine, putting the project on hold indefinitely.
PPI
Romanian industrial producer prices rose 0.8
percent on the year in April and were up 1.2 percent from the
previous month, data from the National Statistics Board showed
on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS
Shares of OTP Bank led stocks lower in Budapest on
Tuesday after Hungary's top court ruled against it in a lawsuit
that could lead to losses for the country's heavily taxed banks.
The region's bond prices had surged in tandem with lower
rated euro zone debt in a rally reinforced in the past weeks by
expectations for a rate cut and monetary stimulus by the
European Central Bank which will meet on Thursday.
For a schedule of forthcoming Romanian events, double click
, and a calendar of east European economic indicators,
see.
For other related news, double click on:
---------------------------------------------------------------
Romania Market Debt Romanian forex
Romania Market Report Romanian money
Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex
All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators
All East Europe News E.Europe equities
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
Romanian indicators
Main page of Reuters poll
--------------------------------------------------------------