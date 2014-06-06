* Promised aid of $100 bln/yr said key to UN climate pact
* China, EU disagree over legal conditions for money
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
BONN, Germany, June 6 China led calls by
emerging economies on Friday for the rich to raise financial aid
to the poor as a precondition for a United Nations deal to
combat global warming.
Many countries at U.N. climate negotiations from June 4-15
have welcomed news this week that the United States plans to
slash emissions from power plants, but emerging nations said
cash was just as important to unlock progress.
"When the financing is resolved, this will set a very good
foundation to negotiate a good agreement," China's chief
negotiator Xie Zhenhua told delegates from about 170 nations.
A global U.N. deal to curb rising greenhouse gas emissions
is meant to be decided in Paris in late 2015 to slow global
warming that a U.N. panel of experts says will cause more
heatwaves, floods and rising sea levels.
Xie said developed nations, which have promised to raise aid
to $100 billion a year by 2020, should have legally binding
obligations to provide finance and technology to emerging
economies, along with legally binding cuts in emissions.
But European Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said it
would be hard to treat promises for cash in the same legal way
as cuts in emissions of greenhouse gases.
"More than one finance minister would say: 'how are we going
to do that?'" she told a news conference.
$100 BILLION
Developed nations agreed in 2009 to raise aid to developing
nations to the $100 billion target by 2020 from an initial $10
billion a year from 2010-12.
But austerity cuts in many nations mean they have not set
clear milestones for raising aid between 2012 and 2019, money
meant to go to everything from expanding the use of solar power
plants to flood defences along vulnerable coastlines.
Last month, a "Green Climate Fund" - a U.N. body based in
South Korea due to channel billions of dollars to developing
nations - said it was ready to start accepting cash after
agreeing details of how it will work.
Donors will also meet in July, in a venue yet to be decided.
Peru's Environment Minister Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, who will
host a U.N. climate conference in late 2014, said he hoped for
contributions for the Green Climate Fund of $10 billion this
year.
Alix Masounie, of the French branch of international
environmental network Climate Action Network, said: "The Green
Climate Fund is finally open for business ... but it remains an
empty shell," adding that developed nations should come up with
$15 billion as a first payment.
Berlin said on Friday it would provide cash, but gave no
details. "Germany will make a significant financial
contribution," Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said.
Rich nations say the private sector is most promising. "We
should use public resources to mobilise far greater sums of
private finance," said Trigg Talley, the U.S. representative.
The United States on Monday announced plans to cut emissions
from power plants by 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 as a
cornerstone of President Barack Obama's climate policies, an
encouragement to U.N. negotiations after little progress.
The White House contested a report by a group of scientists
that said its plans were insufficent to meet a national goal of
a cut of 17 percent in emissions by 2020, from 2005 levels. "The
United States is on track to fulfill our commitment," a
spokesman said.
China also said that its scientists were divided over a plan
to cap its soaring emissions, but said it would set a cap as
early as possible.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)