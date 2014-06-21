PARIS, June 21 The board of Alstom has unanimously approved General Electric's offer to buy its energy business, the French industrial group said in a statement on Saturday.

The final proposal, which won French government approval on Friday, "not only addresses the interests of Alstom and of its stakeholders but also provides assurances in connection with concerns expressed by the French state", Alstom said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Andrew Roche)