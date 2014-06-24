MUNICH, June 24 German business is worried about
the Ukraine crisis and possibly the insurgency in Iraq as well,
Ifo economist Wohlrabe said on Tuesday after the Munich-based
think-tank's business climate index for June showed a
sharper-than-expected drop.
Wohlrabe said German economic growth would be significantly
weaker in the second quarter, at about 0.3 percent, but
full-year growth would still be stronger and consumer activity
in Germany remained strong and stable.
The European Central Bank's decision to cut interest rates
to record lows and pump money into the euro zone economy had no
impact on Germany and had been largely expected, he said.
