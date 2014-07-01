** Short bets against Ocado are paying off as the
online grocer's shares reverse a stronger open and slide more
than 4 percent after its H1 results.
** According to data from Markit, short interest in Ocado
had been increasing ahead of its interim results, rising to just
over 5 percent from 1 percent at the start of 2014.
** Ocado reports a profit for the first-half of the year on
Tuesday, putting it on track to make its first annual pre-tax
profit this year.
** However, Ocado not immune from competition in the
"famously awful" UK food retailing market, notes Mirabaud
Securities equity research partner Steve Clayton.
** Within a sector suffering shrinking margins, Ocado's
-6.7% ROE is the worst among peers.
** GMT Capital, BlueCrest Capital & Blue Ridge Capital among
funds short the stock as of latest disclosures.
** According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, 3 analysts have a
"buy" rating on Ocado, while 4 have it as a "sell" and 3 have it
as a "hold".
