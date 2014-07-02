FRANKFURT, July 2 German automotive supplier
Robert Bosch is preparing an investment push in Mexico
to build car parts for a growing North American market.
Robert Bosch, one of the world's largest car-parts makers,
plans to invest 400 million euros ($546 million) in Mexico over
the next few years and create 3,000 new jobs there by 2017,
Chief Executive Volkmar Denner was quoted as saying by the
German newspaper Stuttgarter Zeitung on Wednesday.
As part of the expansion plan, Bosch will build a research
and development centre and increase its production capacity, he
said.
Bosch is the latest in a growing list of companies putting
money into the auto industry in Mexico.
Munich-based BMW said on Monday it would make an
announcement in Mexico on July 3, all but confirming a widely
expected decision to build a new factory to meet growing demand
for premium cars, shortly after its rival Daimler
announced similar plans.
Manufacturing in Mexico allows European car makers to sell
vehicles in the United States while avoiding some of the
currency and tariff costs that crimp profits on imports. Mexico
also offers lower labour costs than Germany and the United
States.
Bosch CEO Denner also told Stuttgarter Zeitung that business
in western Europe, China and North America was better than
previously expected.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Larry King)