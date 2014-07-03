BRIEF-Indiana governor Eric Holcomb schedules Toyota jobs announcement Jan. 24
* Indiana governor Eric Holcomb schedules Toyota jobs announcement for Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - Governor's Office Further company coverage:
** Short interest is steadily building up in German sugar producer Suedzucker, whose shares have slumped as the company has been hit by weak sugar and bioethanol prices.
** According to data from Markit, short interest in Suedzucker now stands at 7.9 percent - twice the level of short interest at the beginning of the year.
** Shares edge up 1.3 percent on Thursday, but are the third worst performers year-to-date on the European small-cap index losing just over a quarter of their value.
** According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, analysts have on average cut their forecasts on Suedzucker by 6.7 percent over the last 30 days.
** In April, Suedzucker said it expected another drop in revenues and profits this year amid weak sugar and bioethanol prices.
** European sugar prices have slipped, hurting producers, with the European Union allowing more imports to increase sugar supplies and due to the planned end to sugar quotas in 2017.
** ICE raw sugar futures slip 0.2 percent on Thursday.
(RM:sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indiana governor Eric Holcomb schedules Toyota jobs announcement for Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - Governor's Office Further company coverage:
Jan 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.