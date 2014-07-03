** Short interest is steadily building up in German sugar producer Suedzucker, whose shares have slumped as the company has been hit by weak sugar and bioethanol prices.

** According to data from Markit, short interest in Suedzucker now stands at 7.9 percent - twice the level of short interest at the beginning of the year.

** Shares edge up 1.3 percent on Thursday, but are the third worst performers year-to-date on the European small-cap index losing just over a quarter of their value.

** According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, analysts have on average cut their forecasts on Suedzucker by 6.7 percent over the last 30 days.

** In April, Suedzucker said it expected another drop in revenues and profits this year amid weak sugar and bioethanol prices.

** European sugar prices have slipped, hurting producers, with the European Union allowing more imports to increase sugar supplies and due to the planned end to sugar quotas in 2017.

** ICE raw sugar futures slip 0.2 percent on Thursday.

