BUCHAREST, July 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT TENDER

Romanian debt managers tender 400 million lei ($124.8 million) worth of April 2020 treasury bonds.

WAGE DATA

The National Statistics Board will publish monthly wage data for May at 0700 GMT.

ERSTE BANK

Investors wiped more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) off Erste Group's ERST.VI market value and took evasive action against rivals on Friday on concerns the bank's warnings about Hungary and Romania could echo across the sector.

Austria's Erste, emerging Europe's third-biggest lender, said late on Thursday it could post a record net loss of up to 1.6 billion euros this year due to a law cutting bank charges in Hungary and higher provisions for soured loans in Romania.

RAIFFEISEN

Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI expects to make a profit in Romania this year, the lender said after Austrian rival Erste Group ERST.VI warned of a record loss this year due to hits from Romania and Hungary.

ELECTRICA

Shares in Romania's power utility Electrica SA ROEL.BX edged up in their market debut on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday, about 1.2 percent higher than the price of an initial public offering last month.

CEE MARKETS

Sinking bank shares knocked Central European stock indices lower on Friday as a profit warning from regional player Erste ERST.VI increased worries over banking health in parts of the region.

WHEAT CROPS

Romania and Bulgaria's wheat crops are expected to be relatively unscathed by recent rain, although some wheat could be downgraded to feed quality, traders said on Friday.

NATO

Bulgaria launched naval manoeuvres in the Black Sea on Friday with six other NATO countries including the United States, in the latest demonstration of the alliance's resolve to support its eastern European members in light of the Ukraine crisis.

