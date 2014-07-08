BUCHAREST, July 8 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Tuesday.
DEBT TENDER
Romania sold a planned 400 million lei ($124 million) in
April 2020 treasury bonds on Monday, with the average accepted
yield at 3.5 percent, central bank data showed.
WAGES
The net average Romanian monthly wage rose 4.4 percent on
the year to 1,682 lei ($520) in May, but fell 3.1 percent from
April, when bonuses were granted ahead of the Easter holiday,
the National Statistics Board said on Monday.
GREENPEACE ANTI-CHEVRON PROTEST
Greenpeace activists chained themselves to the gates of a
Chevron shale gas exploration well in eastern Romania on
Monday, blocking access to the site and urging the leftist
government to ban fracking.
LAFARGE, HOLCIM MERGER
Cement makers Lafarge SA LAFP.PA and Holcim Ltd HOLN.VX
proposed a multi-billion euro series of asset sales on Monday as
they seek regulatory approval for their merger to create the
world's biggest cement maker.
The companies said they would seek buyers for operations in
Austria, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Britain, Canada, the
Philippines, Mauritius and Brazil, a series of sell-offs that
would affect some 10,000 workers out of their global total of
130,000 and account for around 3.5 billion euros of sales.
CEE MARKETS
Hungary's plans to help borrowers continued to weigh on
central European bank stocks on Monday after a profit warning by
OTP, the region's biggest independent lender, though Warsaw's
bourse bucked the negative trend.
AUSTRIAN BANKS
Austrian banks should stay in eastern Europe but need to
heed risks and bolster their balance sheets to compete with more
strongly capitalised rivals, the country's central bank said on
Monday.
