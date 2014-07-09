* New ABS structure on its way to finance Italian SMEs
* Product may serve as template for bypassing bank lending
By Anna Brunetti
LONDON, July 9 (IFR) - Bankers are working on a new
financing technique that would allow Italy's SMEs to bypass bank
lending and access market funding direct through a
securitisation of their corporate bonds, so-called "minibonds".
One financial institution aims to close a deal by the end of
the month, market sources say. It will be the first time that
the small and medium-cap universe has been able to fund itself
through non-bank channels via a securitisation.
The securitisation would be backed by individual SME bonds
pooled together in an aggregator vehicle and sold into the
capital markets.
The technique could increase SME financing options and cut
their reliance on banks - a well-publicised goal of Europe's
policy-makers amid concern that European bank deleveraging is
making SME loans expensive and hard to come by.
Another investment bank is also working on deals in the
Italian SME sector, after changes in the national law allowed
small and non-listed companies to issue corporate bonds,
presenting the possibility for arrangers to structure new ABS
deals out of these bond pools.
An official at the bank said it would monitor how the
"pilot" deal performs to judge whether it was "economically
viable" to follow in the same space. If so, the bank would focus
initially on a specific sector in a region, before branching out
to others.
NEW OPTION, NEW MARKET?
These deals are expected to take the form of
multi-originator club bonds, a form of securitisation already
employed in the banking sector in Italy and Spain. For instance,
in Italy co-operative banks within the Iccrea network have
formed consortia to issue joint deals backed by residential
mortgages.
The new deals would be cross-collateralised, where the SMEs
jointly cover losses on the aggregate portfolio in case of
downturns.
Italy is one of the few markets to have sufficient legal
certainty in place for this new structure to work, although
comparable rules may allow it in Spain as well, according to
another banker.
The Monti government first proposed "minibond" legislation
in 2012, to allow small and non-listed companies to issue debt.
But more recently, in February this year, the "Destinazione
Italia" package amended existing rules to allow insurers and
pension funds to invest in minibonds, and to enable these assets
to be securitised.
But the reaction by the SME sector to the novel funding tool
has been slow. According to banking sources, there have been
less than 30 "minibonds" so far.
"Considering the scale of legislative changes, the reaction
of the SME market hasn't been that euphoric," an Italian banker
said.
Italian asset managers had set up targeted funds to buy
these SME minibonds, but the lack of new issuance stripped them
of investment opportunities.
But without an improvement in the broader economic backdrop
it's doubtful that new laws, on their own, will foster a new
market, a banker said. SMEs are finding it hard to obtain
funding, be it from markets or from banks, he said.
According to a report published by Fitch Ratings in January,
bank lending to SMEs dropped to a record low in July last year -
with the annual negative loan growth rate reaching 4.1%, against
a contraction of 1.1% of lending to households. The spread
charged to SME borrowers, meanwhile, reached a record high of
about 4%.
SMEs represent a striking 99.9% of Italy's enterprises and
account for 81% of the workforce, yet a survey conducted last
year by the World Bank on the ease of doing business ranked
Italy 30th out of 31 OECD countries.
"The new instruments available to SMEs should contribute to
better functioning capital markets," the banker said. "But
whether they will actually result into a flourishing market, and
whether this would take months or years, is hard to say."
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti)