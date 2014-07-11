Arbil, Iraq, July 11 Kurdish forces have taken
full control of the Kirkuk oilfields in northern Iraq from
Baghdad, a senior source in the Kurdistan Regional Government
(KRG) said on Friday.
"The KRG was forced to act to protect Iraq's infrastructure
after learning of attempts by Iraq oil ministry officials to
sabotage it," said a senior KRG source on condition of
anonymity.
"From now on it will be under KRG control and we expect
operations to start up soon," adding forces of the KRG's Oil
Protection Force had moved in on Friday.
The source said that the Iraq Oil Ministry had planned to
sabotage a new pipeline that was under construction to link
Kirkuk's three main oil fields, two of which were previously
operated by the central government-controlled North Oil Company.
The national oil ministry in Baghdad condemned the takeover
at Kirkuk and called on the Kurds to withdraw immediately to
avoid "dire consequences".
(Reporting by Isabel Coles in Arbil, Writing by David Sheppard
in London, editing by William Hardy)