BRIEF-TV18 Broadcast says tepid ad-industry environment dragged revenues in qtr
* Says in the quarter, tepid ad-industry environment dragged revenues, especially in regional markets
DUBAI, July 21 Saudi Telecom Co will distribute a second-quarter dividend of 0.75 riyals per share, it said in a bourse filing on Monday.
This is higher than the 0.50 riyals per share paid for the second quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Says in the quarter, tepid ad-industry environment dragged revenues, especially in regional markets
April 19 Shanghai Fukong Interactive Entertainment Co Ltd :