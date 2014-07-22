INTRALOT Inc., based in Duluth, GA, the North American subsidiary of INTRALOT Group, is pleased to announce an amendment that extends its contract, pursuant to the terms of the existing contract, with the District of Columbia. The extension provides that INTRALOT will continue to offer the DC Lottery and Charitable Games Control Board (DCLB) INTRALOT's LOTOS O/S On-line Gaming and Instant Ticket Management Computer System. This includes its state-of-the-art terminals, peripheral devices and a communications network that links retailer terminals across the district to the central system. Incorporated into this package are additional services, such as marketing support, hotline, maintenance and repair as well as field operations. Under the terms of the amendment, INTRALOT has received all five (5) of the available 1-year extensions of its original contract dated March 30, 2010. The extensions will commence on March 30, 2015 and go through March 29, 2020. Mr. Buddy Roogow, the Lottery's Executive Director, commented: "INTRALOT has been an extremely valuable partner with the DCLB. Their creative expertise and technical capabilities have allowed us to continue a leadership role in the industry by expanding our product line with new, exciting, innovative games and distribution channels, including interactive instant games played on player-activated terminals. With these new channels and games, we have increased our sales and player base without cannibalizing sales of other products. We very much look forward to continuing our mutually beneficial partnership with INTRALOT through 2020." "We are extremely proud to have been part of the Lottery's success and we are very excited to continue our partnership with the Lottery for an additional five years. We are equally proud of invaluable contributions of our local partner, DC09*, LLC, its President and CEO, Emmanuel S. Bailey, and his team. Together we will continue to introduce new sales channels and innovative products and services to the District of Columbia to benefit those who live and work in the city as well as those who visit", said Mr. Tom Little, President and CEO of INTRALOT Inc. INTRALOT Group Chief Operating Officer, Mr. John Pantoleon, added: "Being chosen to continue offering leading technical and marketing solutions to the US capital is rewarding and motivating, as it recognizes our commitment to delivering significant value to our Lottery partners. With our trusted partner, the DCLB, we share the same strategy of innovation and social responsibility and we look forward to exceeding expectations and offering even more exciting new games to the benefit of the Lottery, the District and its citizens".