LONDON, July 24 Vitol and the Carlyle Group's joint-venture Varo Energy has bought French oil company Total's Swiss diesel and heating oil storage and distribution businesses, the company said on Thursday.

"The purchased assets include tank storage facilities in Eclepens near Lausanne and Total's entire end customer distribution and sales network for domestic heating oil and diesel in Switzerland," the statement said.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. (Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Jason Neely)