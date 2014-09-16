(Adds history of deal, background on Canadian market)
By Shadi Bushra
CAIRO, Sept 16 Global mobile operator Vimpelcom
and Egypt's Global Telecom have agreed to sell
their stake in Wind Canada for 135 million Canadian dollars
($122.05 million) to a Canadian investment firm, the two
companies said on Tuesday.
Vimpelcom, Russia's third-largest mobile operator, and
Global Telecom will sell their full debt and interest in Wind to
investment group Globalive Capital.
The proceeds of the sale will go to Vimpelcom, in repayment
of part of the debt owed to the company, according to a brief
statement.
Vimpelcom and Global Telecom, formerly Orascom Telecom,
could not be immediately reached for further details.
The deal is at a steep discount to the price Wind paid for
airwaves in 2008, suggesting that rival bidders were difficult
to come by.
Sources said on Monday Vimpelcom would sell its majority
stake the Canadian wireless carrier for around $272 million.
Globalive, a Canadian telecom provider led by entrepreneur
Anthony Lacavera, was the face of the business and paid more
than C$442 million in 2008 for the airwaves that allowed Wind to
launch in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.
Vimpelcom wrote off the value of its Canadian investment in
March. Globalive was initially backed by Egypt's Orascom Telecom
before it was sold to Vimpelcom.
Wind Mobile lags far behind the three biggest players -
Telus Corp, BCE Inc's Bell, and Rogers
Communications Inc - which each have at least 10 times
more subscribers.
(1 US dollar = 1.1065 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting By Shadi Bushra, editing by Louise Heavens)