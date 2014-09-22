PARIS, Sept 22 A French appeals court ruled on Monday Swiss bank UBS must deposit a guarantee of 1.1 billion euros (1.41 billion US dollars) in an investigation of charges that it helped wealthy French customers avoid tax, the prosecutor's office said.

The Zurich-based bank was put under formal investigation in July on allegations it laundered the proceeds of tax evasion. French judges have requested the payment, saying it reflects the size of the fine UBS could pay if it is found guilty.

UBS, which appealed in July, had already paid a much smaller 2.875 million-euro guarantee in the case. That was raised by judges in July to 1.1 billion to be paid by Sept. 30, and in one single transfer. UBS has said it considered the legal basis and calculation for the sum to be "deeply flawed". (Reporting by Chine Labbe, writing by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Mark John)