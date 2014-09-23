ATHENS, Sept 23 Greece's privatisation agency
named betting firm OPAP as the winner of the sole
Greek horse race betting licence after the agency scrapped a
previous tender last month due to a lack of sufficient interest.
The sale is part of a privatisation plan agreed with
international lenders, the European Union and the International
Monetary Fund under a 240 billion euro ($316 billion) bailout.
Greece's OPAP, one of Europe's biggest betting firms based
on revenues, and gaming systems supplier Intralot had
submitted bids for a 20-year licence to take wagers on horse
races.
OPAP submitted the highest offer at 40.5 million euros and
was named "successful bidder" in the tender, Greece's
privatisation agency HRADF said in a statement on Tuesday.
Greece has repeatedly missed privatisation targets due to a
lack of investor appetite and regulatory snags. It wants to
raise 22 billion euros by 2020 and is aiming for 1.5 billion
from state divestments this year, down from an initial target of
3.6 billion euros.
OPAP, which was privatised last year, holds a monopoly in
lotteries and sports betting in Greece through about 5,000
outlets.
The privatisation agency (HRADF) scrapped the horse race
betting tender last month after getting just one offer from
Intralot, which was deemed unsatisfactory.
Horse race betting is currently run by a group called ODIE,
which made a net loss of 23.4 million euros in 2012.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Jane Baird)