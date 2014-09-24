LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - London-listed debt purchaser Arrow
Global intends to raise £225m of new debt to finance its
acquisition of its smaller peer Capquest.
Arrow Global made its bond market debut in January 2013,
pricing a £220m seven non-call three deal at par to yield
7.875%, before listing on the stock market later that year.
The company is acquiring fellow UK debt purchaser Capquest,
financing the purchase solely through debt and available cash.
Goldman Sachs has provided committed financing for the proposed
£225m debt raise, which will also provide Arrow Global with cash
on balance sheet to fund further debt portfolio purchases.
The deal will leave the company with pro-forma net debt of
£410m and a net debt to adjusted Ebitda ratio of 3.2x.
The company is also increasing its revolving credit facility
to £100m, while extending its maturity by a year to January 2019
and slashing its margin by 50bp. The RCF will be fully undrawn
on completion of the deal.
This is the second time Arrow has upped its revolver in the
past 12 months, having increased the facility to £55m in October
2013. A large RCF is useful to debt purchasers as they can use
it to buy up portfolios, before refinancing the drawings with
longer term debt.
Arrow's bonds softened in the secondary market following
announcement of the deal. Its outstanding deal was bid at cash
price of 104.25 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Tradeweb, but
had traded down nearly two points to 102.6 on Wednesday.
The deal to buy Capquest is the year's second major instance
of consolidation in the sector to be financed in the debt
markets. Cabot acquired Marlin in February, transferring across
the company's existing £150m bond before issuing £175m of new
paper the following month.
Capquest in contrast to Marlin has no outstanding bonds, and
the new deal will pay down its existing term loan, RCF and
certain shareholder and management loans.
(Reporting by Robert Smith)