Oct 1 ** The oil and gas producer up as much as 7 pct after saying on Tuesday evening that a review it began in July revealed no further incidents of unauthorised payments

** Top percentage gainer on the FTSE-250 midcap index & biggest one-day percentage rise since August when stock hit lowest point in 2-1/2 years. Chart: link.reuters.com/pur92w

** Company reiterated the assets and operational position of the Company had not been negatively affected

** Westhouse Securities analyst Jamal Orazbayeva says stock will continue to be volatile on speculation, view remains unchanged at 'Neutral'

** Review being conducted by Willkie Farr & Gallagher now expected to conclude in mid-October