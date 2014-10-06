** Shares in London Mining up 11 pct after two
persons familiar with matter say JSW Steel Ltd is
looking to buy out the Sierra Leone-focused iron ore miner.
** The news confirms a weekend report in Britain's Sunday
Times newspaper.
** London Mining, hit by falling iron ore prices and the
Ebola crisis, recovers after sliding some 80 pct since late
September. Trading volume in the shares on Monday solid, at
1-1/2 times the 90-day daily average.
** JSW Steel, India's third-largest steelmaker controlled by
billionaire Sajjan Jindal, is in talks to buy London Mining to
get access to its iron ore mine in West Africa, the two people
said.
** Shares in larger iron ore rival African Minerals Ltd
advance 11.5 percent. Any takeover could involve
African Minerals which runs a bigger operation nearby, the
Sunday Times said.
(Reuters Messaging:
karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)