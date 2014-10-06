** Shares in London Mining up 11 pct after two persons familiar with matter say JSW Steel Ltd is looking to buy out the Sierra Leone-focused iron ore miner.

** The news confirms a weekend report in Britain's Sunday Times newspaper.

** London Mining, hit by falling iron ore prices and the Ebola crisis, recovers after sliding some 80 pct since late September. Trading volume in the shares on Monday solid, at 1-1/2 times the 90-day daily average.

** JSW Steel, India's third-largest steelmaker controlled by billionaire Sajjan Jindal, is in talks to buy London Mining to get access to its iron ore mine in West Africa, the two people said.

** Shares in larger iron ore rival African Minerals Ltd advance 11.5 percent. Any takeover could involve African Minerals which runs a bigger operation nearby, the Sunday Times said.