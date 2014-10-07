LONDON Oct 7 Dutch lender Rabobank
has suspended two foreign exchange traders in London following
an internal investigation into the bank's currency trading
practices, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Rabobank, which agreed to pay $1 billion last October to
resolve U.S. and European probes into manipulation of the Libor
interest rate market, has started a broader review as it seeks
to strengthen internal compliance procedures, Bloomberg said.
The two currency traders were not named in the article, and
calls and emails to Rabobank's press department went unanswered.
This move comes as more than a dozen regulators around the
world investigate whether traders in the world's largest
financial market colluded with counterparts at other banks to
manipulate benchmark exchange rates.
Around 30 traders have been fired or suspended. No
individual or bank, however, has been formally accused of any
wrongdoing.
The year-long investigation could see settlements emerge
between several banks and the UK authorities before the end of
the year, sources have told Reuters.
