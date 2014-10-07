JERUSALEM Oct 7 Israel's defence exports
dropped by almost 13 percent in 2013 as the United States and
its allies drew down forces in Iraq and Afghanistan and other
foreign buyers trimmed procurement budgets, Israeli officials
said on Tuesday.
Israeli arms firms, many of them state-owned, sell some 80
percent of their products abroad - income which helps support
the annual defence budget of around $18 billion.
Defence exports totalled $6.54 billion in 2013, the Defence
Ministry said, compared to $7.47 billion in 2012.
The decline was attributed to "the trend of tightening
defence budgets and big procurement programmes in core markets,
headed by the United States and Europe".
"The exit of coalition forces from Iraq and Afghanistan
increased the reduction in demand for defence systems," the
ministry said, listing plane upgrades, avionics, radar systems
and drones among Israel's main defence exports.
A defence official said exports had waned in recent years
but that the latest drop-off was "especially significant".
