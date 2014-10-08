(Repeats to fix coding)

LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has appointed Giulio Baratta as head of EMEA corporate debt capital markets and Mark Lynagh as head of European corporate DCM, an official at the bank said.

Baratta, who remains head of CEEMEA DCM at the French bank, already has a wide-ranging role in coordinating primary markets activities and teams across Russia/CIS, CEE, the Middle East and Africa. He reports to Tim Drayson, head of the European corporate group.

In addition to running European corporate bond origination, Lynagh, who reports to Baratta, will continue to cover Northern European corporate clients, with a particular emphasis on the UK.

(Reporting By Laura Benitez)