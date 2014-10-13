LONDON Oct 13 The separation of domestic retail
banking operations from riskier activities by Britain's banks is
negative for all bondholders as it puts them in line to suffer
losses if the firm hits trouble, analysts at Moody's said.
Britain is forcing big banks to set up a boundary around
their high street operations to protect taxpayers from any
problems in riskier investment banking operations. The so-called
"ring-fenced bank" (RFB) needs to be in operation by 2019, and
the Bank of England issued a consultation paper on its proposals
last week.
"The proposed changes are credit negative for all
bondholders of large UK banks because they remove some key
obstacles to the effective resolution of these institutions and
the bail-in of their bondholders," said Carlos Suarez Duarte, a
senior analyst at ratings agency Moody's.
Moody's said as activities outside the ring-fenced banks
will be more volatile and riskier, the credit profiles of those
businesses will be weaker.
The standalone credit profiles of the RFBs will benefit from
being less risky businesses, but that will make them easier to
resolve and enforce losses on creditors, Moody's said. The RFBs
will also have a high amount of customer deposits, which
bondholders rank junior to, which could increase the losses on
bondholders in the event of a failure.
Moody's said the proposed rules had not clarified the
treatment of existing creditors of the banks or addressed
whether they will become creditors of the RFBs, the businesses
outside the ring-fence, or of holding companies.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)